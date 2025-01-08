Left Menu

Hospitality Hope: Bridging Borders, Celebrating Culinary Champions

Hospitality Hope, a global non-profit, recently received the esteemed 'Community Spirit Award' for its transformative initiatives in the hospitality sector. Founded by author Rashmi Uday Singh, the organization facilitates connections between global chefs and emerging talent, celebrating family-run eateries and promoting inclusivity in the industry.

Updated: 08-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:39 IST

Hospitality Hope Honoured with Community Spirit Award at La Liste 2025.. Image Credit: ANI
In a world where the hospitality industry constantly seeks innovation and connection, Hospitality Hope stands as a beacon of community spirit and collaboration. Recently honored with the prestigious 'Community Spirit Award' at the La Liste Awards 2025 in Paris, this global non-profit organization is making significant strides in uniting the hospitality sector across continents.

The organization has notably spotlighted small family-run eateries in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore, often frequented by celebrities and high-profile chefs. Founder Rashmi Uday Singh, a renowned author and TV host, funds Hospitality Hope entirely from her savings, emphasizing its grassroots mission to transform lives worldwide by connecting talent and industry leaders globally.

Hospitality Hope is known for its impactful initiatives, such as securing jobs for young professionals like Mumbai's Paramjeet Arora, and celebrating culinary icons like Chef Satish Arora. Their upcoming initiatives include expanding tools for showcasing family-run eateries on platforms like Google Maps and launching a television series to narrate these culinary stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

