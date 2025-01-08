Left Menu

ADVIK Expands Global Presence with Powersports MTG GmbH Acquisition

ADVIK has acquired Powersports MTG GmbH, enhancing its position in the advanced braking systems sector. The strategic purchase adds to ADVIK's portfolio, providing access to cutting-edge technology and expanding its global footprint. This move supports its ambition to become a leading supplier in the two-wheeler market worldwide.

Updated: 08-01-2025 10:40 IST
(From Left to Right) - Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director of ADVIK group, Fabian Auch, Managing Partner of MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH. Image Credit: ANI
ADVIK, a prominent player in the automotive manufacturing market, has successfully acquired the German company Powersports MTG GmbH. This strategic acquisition broadens ADVIK's reach in the advanced braking systems industry, enhancing its product lineup with top-tier motorcycle braking and clutch systems.

Through its Singapore subsidiary, ADVIK executed the purchase, marking a significant expansion into the European market. Powersports, a known entity with a strong revenue profile, specializes in high-performance braking technologies for motorcycles, serving renowned OEMs in Europe and the USA.

With this acquisition, ADVIK aims to bolster its presence in the global two-wheeler market, leveraging Powersports' advanced technology and century-old legacy. The move aligns with ADVIK's vision to lead in the braking system sector, offering innovative solutions for diverse vehicle types including ICE and alternative fuel vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

