ADVIK Expands Global Presence with Powersports MTG GmbH Acquisition

ADVIK, a prominent player in the automotive manufacturing market, has successfully acquired the German company Powersports MTG GmbH. This strategic acquisition broadens ADVIK's reach in the advanced braking systems industry, enhancing its product lineup with top-tier motorcycle braking and clutch systems.

Through its Singapore subsidiary, ADVIK executed the purchase, marking a significant expansion into the European market. Powersports, a known entity with a strong revenue profile, specializes in high-performance braking technologies for motorcycles, serving renowned OEMs in Europe and the USA.

With this acquisition, ADVIK aims to bolster its presence in the global two-wheeler market, leveraging Powersports' advanced technology and century-old legacy. The move aligns with ADVIK's vision to lead in the braking system sector, offering innovative solutions for diverse vehicle types including ICE and alternative fuel vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)