German Prosecutors Charge Syrian Ex-Intelligence Guard with Crimes Against Humanity

German prosecutors have leveled charges against a suspected former member of Syrian intelligence, accusing him of crimes against humanity due to his involvement in the torture and murder of prisoners in Damascus. Arrested in May, the individual, identified only as Fahad A., allegedly served as a guard between April 2011 and April 2012.

The prosecution contends that he participated in over 100 brutal interrogations, employing methods such as electric shocks and cable beatings. Additionally, Fahad A. reportedly subjected inmates to further abuse by hanging them from the ceiling, dousing them with cold water, or forcing them into uncomfortable positions, leading to the death of at least 70 prisoners due to mistreatment and dire conditions.

This charge is part of Germany's broader use of universal jurisdiction laws, permitting the prosecution of suspects for crimes against humanity worldwide. Germany, home to approximately one million Syrians, has initiated similar arrests of war crime suspects amid the ongoing Syrian conflict.

