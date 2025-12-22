Left Menu

Anonymous Ragging Complaint at Indore Medical College Proven False

An anonymous letter accusing MBBS students of ragging at Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, was deemed false after an investigation. The college's anti-ragging committee found no evidence, suggesting it may have been a prank. Increased awareness against alcohol is planned to prevent such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:00 IST
An anonymous complaint alleging ragging at the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore has been declared false, according to officials on Monday. The letter, received four days prior, accused 2024 batch MBBS students of ragging juniors from the 2025 batch.

Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria, the college's Dean, confirmed that an investigation by the anti-ragging committee showed no student lodged a complaint about the alleged ragging. The anonymous allegation may have been a prank or conspiracy, leading to the closure of the probe.

The college plans to raise awareness of alcohol's negative impact, reinforcing a virtuous environment for students. Enhanced supervision in hostels is planned, particularly around New Year's Eve, to deter potential alcohol-related misbehavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

