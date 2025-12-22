Left Menu

ADEPT 2026: Anant University's Multi-Lingual Design Test Goes Online

Anant National University will conduct the ADEPT 2026 exam online on 4 January 2026. It is India's only multi-lingual design entrance test, available in 10 languages. This move aligns with Anant's mission to promote inclusive design education and nurture future-ready designers for tackling global challenges.

Anant National University has officially announced that its ADEPT 2026 exam will be conducted online on January 4, 2026. This exam serves as the necessary gateway for students seeking admission to the university's undergraduate design programs. Crucially, it is the country's first and only multi-lingual design entrance test, reflecting the university's dedication to inclusivity and equitable access to education.

ADEPT will be available in 10 languages, including Hindi, English, and regional languages, ensuring students from varied linguistic backgrounds can participate equally. This inclusivity reflects Anant's commitment to 'Design for India,' aiming to prepare students for global relevance and addressing local challenges through design.

The university's streamlined test structure for 2026 removes the previous two-step format, simplifying the process and improving accessibility. This effort underscores Anant National University's focus on excellence and its mission to become a world-class educational institution, recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat.

