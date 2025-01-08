Left Menu

Puravankara Ltd Appoints Industry Veteran Deepak Rastogi as Group CFO

Puravankara Limited welcomes Deepak Rastogi as the new Group CFO, effective January 15, 2025. Rastogi, with over three decades of experience, is set to spearhead financial strategies to drive growth and efficiency. Neeraj Gautam is promoted to Deputy CFO, bolstering the company's financial expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:41 IST
Deepak Rastogi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership, Puravankara Limited, a leading real estate developer in India, has announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as its new Group Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2025. Rastogi's appointment comes as part of the company's plan to enhance its financial and operational capabilities.

Rastogi brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in finance, strategy, and transformation across various industries and international markets. His previous roles include serving as President & Group CFO at Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Ltd., and Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd. He is recognized for his proficiency in driving profit and loss, developing growth strategies, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, digitization, and managing enterprise risk.

Alongside Rastogi's appointment, Neeraj Gautam, formerly President - Finance at Puravankara, has been promoted to Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, expressed confidence that Rastogi's strategic insights and leadership will be pivotal as they embark on ambitious expansion plans, reinforcing the company's financial controls and operating efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

