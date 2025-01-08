Bund Movements: Germany's Yields in Focus Amid Inflation and ECB Speculations

Germany's benchmark 10-year bund yield experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday, following a rise to a two-month high amidst increasing inflation in the euro zone, heightened bond supplies, and strong U.S. economic data.

The inflation rate in the euro zone elevated to 2.4% last month, maintaining expectations, yet it is not expected to interfere with a potential rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) later this month. Germany's 10-year yield closed at 2.477%, after reaching its highest level since November 7 at 2.49% on Tuesday, showing the inverse relationship between bond yields and prices.

Market participants are estimating approximately 24 basis points of easing from the ECB in January, suggesting a 96% likelihood of a quarter-point reduction. Further projections indicate around 92 basis points of easing by year-end, with possibilities of multiple reductions. Italy's 10-year bond yield also declined slightly, maintaining a steady spread with the German yield.

