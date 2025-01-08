Left Menu

Bund Movements: Germany's Yields in Focus Amid Inflation and ECB Speculations

Germany's 10-year bund yield decreased slightly after a recent two-month high, as euro zone inflation rose alongside robust U.S. data. Markets anticipate potential European Central Bank rate cuts in response. Meanwhile, Germany and Italy's bond yields showed minor declines, reflecting economic shifts across the euro zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 13:19 IST
Germany's benchmark 10-year bund yield experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday, following a rise to a two-month high amidst increasing inflation in the euro zone, heightened bond supplies, and strong U.S. economic data.

The inflation rate in the euro zone elevated to 2.4% last month, maintaining expectations, yet it is not expected to interfere with a potential rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) later this month. Germany's 10-year yield closed at 2.477%, after reaching its highest level since November 7 at 2.49% on Tuesday, showing the inverse relationship between bond yields and prices.

Market participants are estimating approximately 24 basis points of easing from the ECB in January, suggesting a 96% likelihood of a quarter-point reduction. Further projections indicate around 92 basis points of easing by year-end, with possibilities of multiple reductions. Italy's 10-year bond yield also declined slightly, maintaining a steady spread with the German yield.

