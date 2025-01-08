Left Menu

Laxmi Dental Sets IPO Price: Rs 698 Crore Offering Awaits the Market

Laxmi Dental, backed by OrbiMed, announces its initial public offering with a price band of Rs 407-428 per share. The offering is a mix of new shares and offers for sale, aiming to raise Rs 698 crore. The IPO will conclude on January 15, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:02 IST
Laxmi Dental Sets IPO Price: Rs 698 Crore Offering Awaits the Market
  • Country:
  • India

Laxmi Dental, supported by OrbiMed, has set its initial public offering (IPO) price band between Rs 407 and Rs 428 per share, targeting a total of Rs 698 crore. The public subscription period opens on January 13 and closes on January 15.

The company has adjusted its offering, reducing the fresh issue size from Rs 150 crore to Rs 138 crore, while expanding the offer for sale (OFS) to 1.31 crore equity shares. Anchor investors are invited to bid on January 10.

Proceeds from the IPO will be allocated to debt repayment, capital expenditure, and investment in Bizdent Devices Pvt Ltd, among other corporate needs. Laxmi Dental's shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025