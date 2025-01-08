BMW India Breaks Sales Records with Unprecedented Growth in 2024

Gurugram, Haryana—BMW Group India has reached a remarkable milestone, posting its highest-ever sales figures in 2024. The company delivered an impressive 15,721 cars and 8,301 motorcycles during the year, illustrating an 11% growth. This includes a substantial jump for the BMW brand alone, which saw 15,012 units sold.

Luxury and electric vehicles remain at the forefront of BMW's success. The BMW Luxury Class, featuring models like the 7 Series and X7, registered the highest sales ever in India. The iX and i7 models dominated the luxury electric vehicle segment, further establishing BMW's leadership in sustainable mobility.

President and CEO Vikram Pawah cites a robust retail strategy and enhanced customer experiences as key contributors to this achievement. With over 80 touchpoints nationwide, and a dedication to luxury mobility, BMW continues to set benchmarks in India's premium automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)