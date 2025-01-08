Left Menu

BMW India Breaks Sales Records with Unprecedented Growth in 2024

BMW Group India achieved record-breaking sales, delivering 15,721 cars and 8,301 motorcycles in 2024. BMW's luxury and electric vehicle segments led the market with significant growth. New initiatives and a strong product offensive drove success across multiple vehicle categories, marking an outstanding year for the brand in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gurugram, Haryana—BMW Group India has reached a remarkable milestone, posting its highest-ever sales figures in 2024. The company delivered an impressive 15,721 cars and 8,301 motorcycles during the year, illustrating an 11% growth. This includes a substantial jump for the BMW brand alone, which saw 15,012 units sold.

Luxury and electric vehicles remain at the forefront of BMW's success. The BMW Luxury Class, featuring models like the 7 Series and X7, registered the highest sales ever in India. The iX and i7 models dominated the luxury electric vehicle segment, further establishing BMW's leadership in sustainable mobility.

President and CEO Vikram Pawah cites a robust retail strategy and enhanced customer experiences as key contributors to this achievement. With over 80 touchpoints nationwide, and a dedication to luxury mobility, BMW continues to set benchmarks in India's premium automotive sector.

