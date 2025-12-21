Court Clears Vaishno Devi Shrine Board: Landslide Tragedy Deemed Natural Disaster

A court in Jammu and Kashmir has dismissed a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against officials of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. The petition was filed in relation to a landslide that caused the deaths of 35 pilgrims on August 26, attributing the tragedy to a natural disaster rather than negligence.

The court's decision will not affect the ongoing inquiry ordered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which was initiated three days after the incident. The plea alleged criminal negligence due to the board's failure to act on weather advisories issued by the meteorological center and the J-K Disaster Management Authority.

Sub-Judge Sidhant Vaid concluded that the disaster was an unforeseeable natural event and dismissed claims of culpable homicide and negligence. Witnesses testified to adverse weather conditions leading up to the event, and the court ruled that intention differs from negligence, thereby dismissing the plea for criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)