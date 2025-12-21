Left Menu

Australia Clinches The Ashes in Commanding Style

Australia defeated England by 82 runs in the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval, securing an unbeatable 3-0 series lead and retaining the urn. The victories in Perth and Brisbane set the stage for Australia's dominance. Next, the teams will play on December 26 in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 21-12-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 09:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a decisive display of cricket superiority, Australia overpowered England by 82 runs in the third Ashes test held at Adelaide Oval. With this victory, Australia not only secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series but also retained the coveted Ashes urn with two tests remaining.

Prior to the Adelaide triumph, Australia had already established their dominance with comprehensive victories in the first two tests held in Perth and Brisbane, winning both matches by eight wickets. This impressive performance has left England struggling to keep pace with the Australian side.

The fourth test match is set to commence at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26, where England will attempt to salvage pride while Australia looks to extend their emphatic series lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

