Record-Breaking Lunar New Year Travel Expected in China
China anticipates a surge in Lunar New Year travel, with an expected record of 9 billion trips. Self-driving road trips are projected to dominate travel methods. Despite economic challenges, transport adjustments promise to facilitate increased domestic mobility during the festive season.
China is gearing up for what promises to be a record-breaking Lunar New Year travel season, with predictions of 9 billion domestic trips across the nation. Authorities project this surge despite ongoing economic woes.
Self-driving road trips are forecast to account for 80% of these journeys, reflecting a significant shift in travel patterns, while train and air travel also anticipate record numbers. This trend emerges as the country battles economic recovery issues stemming from years of pandemic-related setbacks and a protracted property market slump.
The government's recent economic stimulus measures, including interest rate cuts, have yet to achieve a robust recovery. Nonetheless, adjustments in travel metrics and infrastructure may support the increased demand during this pivotal cultural celebration.
