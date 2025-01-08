Record-Breaking Lunar New Year Travel Expected in China

China is gearing up for what promises to be a record-breaking Lunar New Year travel season, with predictions of 9 billion domestic trips across the nation. Authorities project this surge despite ongoing economic woes.

Self-driving road trips are forecast to account for 80% of these journeys, reflecting a significant shift in travel patterns, while train and air travel also anticipate record numbers. This trend emerges as the country battles economic recovery issues stemming from years of pandemic-related setbacks and a protracted property market slump.

The government's recent economic stimulus measures, including interest rate cuts, have yet to achieve a robust recovery. Nonetheless, adjustments in travel metrics and infrastructure may support the increased demand during this pivotal cultural celebration.

