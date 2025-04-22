Panel to Address Air Travel Accessibility for Seniors and Specially-Abled

The Bombay High Court emphasized the importance of ensuring basic requirements for senior citizens and specially-abled persons at airports. On Tuesday, the court appointed a special panel to explore these accessibility issues comprehensively.

With former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Goda Raghuram leading, the three-member committee aims to scrutinize the challenges and submit a report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The panel also includes consumer activist Shirish Deshpande and a DGCA representative.

The court's decision follows concerns about wheelchair availability and other facilities at airports, stressing collective responsibility among airlines, airport operators, and stakeholders to address these needs.

