Panel to Address Air Travel Accessibility for Seniors and Specially-Abled

The Bombay High Court has set up a special committee to address accessibility challenges faced by senior citizens and specially-abled individuals at airports. The three-member panel will examine issues like wheelchair availability and report findings to the DGCA. The initiative aims to improve facilities for these vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bombay High Court emphasized the importance of ensuring basic requirements for senior citizens and specially-abled persons at airports. On Tuesday, the court appointed a special panel to explore these accessibility issues comprehensively.

With former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Goda Raghuram leading, the three-member committee aims to scrutinize the challenges and submit a report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The panel also includes consumer activist Shirish Deshpande and a DGCA representative.

The court's decision follows concerns about wheelchair availability and other facilities at airports, stressing collective responsibility among airlines, airport operators, and stakeholders to address these needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

