NRAI Pushes for Industry Status: Transforming India's Food Services Sector

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has urged the government to grant industry status to the food services sector. It seeks equitable e-commerce policies, extended operations hours, subsidies, debt financing access, and rationalized licenses to support restaurant growth and contribute significantly to the Indian economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:05 IST
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is raising its voice to demand that the country's food services sector be accorded industry status. This move is part of their broader call for comprehensive reforms to create a fairer and more sustainable business environment for the industry.

In their pre-Budget proposals, NRAI highlighted critical measures including longer operating hours for restaurants, targeted subsidy schemes, and access to financing for SMEs. Additionally, they seek a balanced e-commerce policy that safeguards restaurants, delivery partners, and consumers from exploitative practices, ensuring innovation can continue within the sector.

As one of the potential key economic drivers, India's food services industry is projected to reach nearly Rs 7.77 lakh crore, growing to become the third-largest globally by 2028. However, NRAI President Sagar Daryani emphasized the need for timely support and reforms to unlock the sector's full potential and foster long-term growth.

