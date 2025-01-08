Funskool India Appoints K A Shabir as CEO to Drive Global Expansion

Funskool India, a prominent toy manufacturer under the MRF Group, has announced the appointment of K A Shabir as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Before ascending to this role, Shabir held the position of Vice-President, managing international business, manufacturing, factory operations, and new product development for Funskool India.

According to a company statement on Wednesday, Shabir will focus on driving innovation, entering new markets, and attracting marquee global customers, building on Funskool's legacy of quality and safety in toys in India. Shabir described leading this 39-year-old organization during its rapid expansion as an honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)