Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Wall Street prepares for a cautious opening as investors react to mixed economic data and anticipate Fed meeting minutes. Private payrolls showed lower-than-expected growth, while jobless claims dropped. Speculation surrounds President-elect Trump's potential economic policies, including tariffs under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:47 IST
Wall Street's main indexes poised for a cautious start as markets digest mixed economic signals. Investors face softer-than-expected jobs data and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes, set for release at 2:00 p.m. ET today.

Private payroll growth slowed, with 122,000 jobs added, falling short of the 140,000 forecasted by economists. Nonetheless, jobless claims decreased, showing continued labor market strength. The divergence has traders focused on the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday.

Market tension escalates amid reports that President-elect Donald Trump considers using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act to implement tariffs, fueling fears of a global trade war. Such speculation keeps investors on edge, especially ahead of Trump's forthcoming administration.

