Perfect 32 Dental Care World Clinches Best Dental Clinic Award

New Delhi [India] - Perfect 32 Dental Care World has been honored with the Best Dental Clinic Award by the Dasana Foundation. The award, which recognizes the clinic's significant contributions to modern dentistry, was presented at a grand ceremony by Lok Sabha member Ravindra Kishan Shukla to Dr. Anshul Gupta, the clinic's founder.

The award celebrates Perfect 32 Dental Care World's commitment to providing comprehensive dental solutions ranging from preventive care to advanced cosmetic and restorative treatments. The clinic is praised for its use of cutting-edge technology, patient-friendly environment, and exceptional patient care, setting new benchmarks for oral health excellence.

Dr. Anshul Gupta expressed his gratitude for the award, emphasizing the collective hard work of his team. The clinic is acknowledged for its innovative practices, including advanced dental implantology, AI dentistry, and minimally invasive techniques, enhancing precision and comfort for patients. With prominent community initiatives like free dental camps in Bikaner, the clinic has significantly impacted regional oral health standards.

The Dasana Foundation praised the clinic's dedication to advancing oral healthcare and patient satisfaction. This award reinforces Perfect 32 Dental Care World's position as a trusted leader in dentistry in Bikaner, known for its pioneering dental care strategies and exemplary community outreach efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)