Cyclothon Honoring Birsa Munda: A Ride of Unity and Pride

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, celebrating the legacy of the tribal icon, concluded its first leg in Ranchi. The event, which promotes national unity, saw participants welcomed by Jharkhand's Sports and Culture Minister Sudivya Kumar at a grand gathering organized by the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand.

Launched under the theme ''Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore'', the cyclothon aims to promote fitness, social harmony, environmental consciousness, and national pride. It pays tribute to freedom fighter Veer Birsa Munda. Selected NCC cadets will embark on a journey to New Delhi, spread over 1,300 km, reaching its culmination at the Prime Minister's Rally.

This initiative, supported by various officials and local leaders, is seen as a powerful symbol of the discipline and spirit of Jharkhand's youth. The journey will further carry the message of unity and cultural pride across several states, emphasizing the inspirational legacy of Birsa Munda.

