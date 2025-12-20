B Praak and Meera Bachan Welcome a 'Spiritual Rebirth'
Singer B Praak and wife Meera Bachan celebrate the birth of their second son, Ddvij Bachan, calling it a 'spiritual rebirth.' Announced via Instagram, the child was born on December 1. This joyous moment follows a previous loss in 2022. The couple expresses immense gratitude and hope for new beginnings.
Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan announced the birth of their second son, Ddvij Bachan, on Instagram. Born on December 1, the couple described this event as a 'spiritual rebirth'.
Expressing joy and gratitude, they shared a touching message, acknowledging the challenges faced after a previous loss in 2022.
Since their marriage in 2019, the couple has grown their family, cherishing each new beginning as a blessing from divine grace.
