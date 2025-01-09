Left Menu

SSCL Asia 2025: Pioneering the Future of Smart Supply Chains

The SSCL Asia 2025 is set for September 24-25, showcasing innovation in supply chain and logistics. Held in Singapore, it will feature 80+ exhibitors and 3000+ attendees discussing topics like AI-driven logistics and sustainable strategies. Awards will recognize leaders in innovation and excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:34 IST
The upcoming SSCL Asia 2025, happening from September 24-25 at Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore, promises to be one of the most significant events in the supply chain and logistics sector across the APAC region.

With a focus on innovation, 80+ global exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge technologies over an expansive 4500+sqm event floor. Expected to attract over 3000 senior attendees, the convention provides a platform for manufacturers, retailers, and technology providers to engage on topics such as AI-driven supply chains and sustainable strategies.

A highlight of the event is the SSCL InnoPioneers Awards, designed to celebrate excellence in technological and business innovation. Categories span sustainable manufacturing, smart logistics, and supply chain solutions, aiming to inspire and recognize leaders in the field as judged by experts from industry associations, universities, and media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

