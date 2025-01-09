Left Menu

JK Cement Partners with DPIIT to Boost India's Manufacturing Ecosystem

JK Cement has signed an MoU with DPIIT to enhance India's manufacturing ecosystem by supporting startups and innovators. This strategic alliance aims to catalyze entrepreneurship and sustainable development, driving India's ambitions to be a global leader in manufacturing through cutting-edge infrastructure and mentorship opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:01 IST
JK Cement Partners with DPIIT to Boost India's Manufacturing Ecosystem
DPIIT join Hands with JK Cement. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark collaboration, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been inked between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and JK Cement, a frontrunner in the cement industry. This agreement, as announced on January 9, is designed to inject innovation and empower entrepreneurs, fortifying India's manufacturing sector.

According to DPIIT, this strategic partnership aspires to transform India into a global manufacturing powerhouse. The initiative extends support to product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs by providing access to advanced infrastructure, top-tier manufacturing, R&D facilities, and valuable mentorship. Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, lauded the MoU as a significant step towards fostering a supportive environment for startups and innovation alongside JK Cement.

Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director & CEO of JK Cement Ltd, highlighted the company's commitment to national progress through this partnership. By integrating resources and expertise, the collaboration aims to create a robust foundation for a self-reliant and innovation-led economy that could position India as a global leader in manufacturing, characterized by sustainability and economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

