Global Cybersecurity Firm Rubrik Occupies Embassy TechVillage Office Space

Embassy Office Parks REIT has entered into a lease agreement with cybersecurity firm Rubrik for 207,000 square feet at Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru, highlighting the demand for premium workspaces. Embassy REIT manages a vast portfolio, including office parks, hotels, and a solar park across major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:15 IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT has successfully leased 207,000 square feet of office space to global cybersecurity leader Rubrik, reflecting a robust interest in high-quality workspaces in Bengaluru.

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, Embassy has sealed an Agreement to Lease (ATL) with Rubrik at their renowned 'Embassy TechVillage' project.

Embassy TechVillage, located on the bustling Outer Ring Road, is one of the prominent office parks under Embassy REIT, housing world-class office spaces and premium amenities.

Being India's first listed Real Estate Investment Trust, Embassy REIT boasts a 51.1 million square feet portfolio in major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and NCR.

This extensive portfolio not only provides office spaces but also includes four commercial hotels, two hotels under construction, and a 100 MW solar park powering tenant operations with renewable energy.

