Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Philippines: H5N2 Threat Emerges in Ducks

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu in backyard ducks in the Camarines Norte province of the Philippines. The virus was detected in 15 of 428 ducks. The outbreak was confirmed in December after surfacing in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 16:48 IST
Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Philippines: H5N2 Threat Emerges in Ducks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a concerning development, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced an outbreak of the H5N2 strain of bird flu in the Philippines' Camarines Norte province. The virus was identified in a sample of 15 out of 428 backyard ducks.

The outbreak is part of a global trend, as avian influenza continues to spread, prompting the culling of millions of poultry worldwide. This particular strain, H5N2, was initially detected in November and later confirmed in December, according to authorities.

It's critical to note that the H5N2 strain differs from other strains, with no current reports of human fatalities associated with it, unlike another variant that led to a fatality in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025