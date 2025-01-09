Bird Flu Outbreak Hits Philippines: H5N2 Threat Emerges in Ducks
The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu in backyard ducks in the Camarines Norte province of the Philippines. The virus was detected in 15 of 428 ducks. The outbreak was confirmed in December after surfacing in November.
In a concerning development, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) announced an outbreak of the H5N2 strain of bird flu in the Philippines' Camarines Norte province. The virus was identified in a sample of 15 out of 428 backyard ducks.
The outbreak is part of a global trend, as avian influenza continues to spread, prompting the culling of millions of poultry worldwide. This particular strain, H5N2, was initially detected in November and later confirmed in December, according to authorities.
It's critical to note that the H5N2 strain differs from other strains, with no current reports of human fatalities associated with it, unlike another variant that led to a fatality in the United States.
