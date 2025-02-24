High Selenium Wheat Sparks Alopecia Outbreak in Maharashtra

The discovery of an alopecia outbreak in Maharashtra's Buldhana district has been traced to wheat from Punjab and Haryana, containing high selenium levels, according to Padma Shri awardee Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar's report.

The outbreak, affecting 279 people across 18 villages, resulted in social challenges for individuals, especially women, as they faced hair loss affecting education and social standings.

Investigations revealed elevated selenium levels in blood, urine, and hair, with zinc deficiency also noted. These findings urge stronger food regulation to prevent future crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)