High Selenium Wheat Sparks Alopecia Outbreak in Maharashtra
Alopecia outbreak in Maharashtra's Buldhana district linked to wheat with high selenium content from Punjab and Haryana, affecting 279 people. Social challenges arose due to hair loss, impacting education and marriage prospects. Investigation revealed excessive selenium levels in victims' bodies, prompting calls for stricter food supply regulations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The discovery of an alopecia outbreak in Maharashtra's Buldhana district has been traced to wheat from Punjab and Haryana, containing high selenium levels, according to Padma Shri awardee Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar's report.
The outbreak, affecting 279 people across 18 villages, resulted in social challenges for individuals, especially women, as they faced hair loss affecting education and social standings.
Investigations revealed elevated selenium levels in blood, urine, and hair, with zinc deficiency also noted. These findings urge stronger food regulation to prevent future crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Firing near gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra, two injured: Police.
Social Media Feud Ends in Tragedy: Teen Killed in Maharashtra
Epic Showdown: West Bengal vs Maharashtra in National Table Tennis Finals
Controversy Erupts Over 'India's Got Latent' with Maharashtra Women's Commission Demanding Ban
Former Maharashtra minister Tanaji Sawant's son Rishiraj returns to Pune along with 2 friends after taking flight to Bangkok: Police.