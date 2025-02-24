Left Menu

High Selenium Wheat Sparks Alopecia Outbreak in Maharashtra

Alopecia outbreak in Maharashtra's Buldhana district linked to wheat with high selenium content from Punjab and Haryana, affecting 279 people. Social challenges arose due to hair loss, impacting education and marriage prospects. Investigation revealed excessive selenium levels in victims' bodies, prompting calls for stricter food supply regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:26 IST
High Selenium Wheat Sparks Alopecia Outbreak in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of an alopecia outbreak in Maharashtra's Buldhana district has been traced to wheat from Punjab and Haryana, containing high selenium levels, according to Padma Shri awardee Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar's report.

The outbreak, affecting 279 people across 18 villages, resulted in social challenges for individuals, especially women, as they faced hair loss affecting education and social standings.

Investigations revealed elevated selenium levels in blood, urine, and hair, with zinc deficiency also noted. These findings urge stronger food regulation to prevent future crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025