Bigbasket Boosts Organic Market with Andhra Pradesh MoU

Online grocery giant Bigbasket announced a definitive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, marking a pivotal move to bolster the organic produce market. This groundbreaking partnership will facilitate the sourcing of organic fruits, vegetables, and staple items directly from local organic farmers across the state.

The Tata Group enterprise stated that the agreement heralds the establishment of four new collection centers within Andhra Pradesh. This strategic development will ensure a consistent, daily supply of fresh and high-quality organic produce to Bigbasket's distribution centers nationwide, benefiting both local farmers and consumers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reflecting a significant commitment to support and enhance the state's organic agriculture ecosystem. The collaboration aims to uplift the livelihoods of local organic farmers while expanding consumer access to sustainable products.

