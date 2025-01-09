Left Menu

Bigbasket Boosts Organic Market with Andhra Pradesh MoU

Online grocer Bigbasket has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to enhance the organic produce market. This partnership will allow Bigbasket to source organic items directly from the state's farmers, establishing four new collection centers and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:15 IST
Bigbasket Boosts Organic Market with Andhra Pradesh MoU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Online grocery giant Bigbasket announced a definitive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, marking a pivotal move to bolster the organic produce market. This groundbreaking partnership will facilitate the sourcing of organic fruits, vegetables, and staple items directly from local organic farmers across the state.

The Tata Group enterprise stated that the agreement heralds the establishment of four new collection centers within Andhra Pradesh. This strategic development will ensure a consistent, daily supply of fresh and high-quality organic produce to Bigbasket's distribution centers nationwide, benefiting both local farmers and consumers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reflecting a significant commitment to support and enhance the state's organic agriculture ecosystem. The collaboration aims to uplift the livelihoods of local organic farmers while expanding consumer access to sustainable products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025