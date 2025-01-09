SAIL Supplies 45,000 Tonnes of Steel for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a prestigious Maharatna company, has delivered an impressive 45,000 tonnes of steel for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela set to take place in 2025 in Prayagraj. According to a release from the Ministry of Steel, the supply encompasses various steel products such as chequered plates, hot strip mill plates, mild steel plates, angles, and joists.

SAIL had previously supplied steel for the Mahakumbh Mela in 2013, highlighting the organization's ongoing endorsement of this significant public event. The steel provided by SAIL will form a foundational element in the creation of various temporary structures necessary for the seamless execution of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, which includes pontoon bridges, passages, and substations.

Primary clients for this steel supply include the Public Works Department (PWD), Uttar Pradesh State Bridges Corporation, and the Electricity Board, alongside their respective suppliers. SAIL expressed pride in its contribution to such a vast event, which serves as a testament to the nation's diverse cultural heritage. SAIL reiterated its dedication to national projects that bolster the country's infrastructure and cultural richness. The Maha Kumbh Mela, an extensively attended spiritual gathering, celebrates India's rich cultural traditions, with the next grand event expected to attract millions of devotees for significant days like "Shahi Snan" on January 14, January 29, and February 3, 2025.

