L&T Chief's Bold 90-Hour Workweek Proposal Sparks Outrage

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Chairman S N Subrahmanyan has incited widespread outrage with remarks suggesting employees adopt a 90-hour work week, going as far to propose working on Sundays. His comments, captured in a video, reignited discussions on work-life balance, a topic previously broached by industry leaders like Infosys Co-Founder Narayana Murthy.

The video circulated on social media, drawing sharp criticism as Subrahmanyan questioned the value of time spent at home versus the office. Despite criticism, L&T clarified the chairman's comments were aimed at emphasizing extraordinary efforts for national progress, highlighting the company's commitment to India's decade of development.

This development follows recent comments by Narayana Murthy and Gautam Adani on work commitments, underscoring the broader debate on the expectations placed on employees by corporate leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)