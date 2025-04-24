Left Menu

Peruvian Nun's Poignant Farewell to Pope Francis

Peruvian nun Alba Socola joined thousands at St Peter's Basilica for a poignant farewell to Pope Francis, who died at 88. Socola, among others, valued the prayerful moment, highlighting Francis' call for youth involvement and global peace, and his inclusive but sometimes controversial papacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:10 IST
Pope Francis

Thousands of Catholics, including Peruvian nun Alba Socola, gathered at St Peter's Basilica on Wednesday to bid farewell to the late Pope Francis. Socola, who waited nearly five hours, considered the moment of prayer crucial in honoring a pope who inspired active youth participation in the Church.

The extensive turnout has prompted the Vatican to consider keeping the basilica open past midnight as people continue to pay their respects. The public viewing will last for three days, ahead of the funeral on Saturday.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88, was known for his dedication to the poor and his message of inclusion, despite facing criticism from some conservatives. Socola, reflecting on her time before the pope's coffin, called for prayer and global peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

