Eugene Kaspersky: Building a Cyber Immune Future
Eugene Kaspersky envisions a future with cyber-immune devices where AI-driven cyber threats are countered by redesigning systems for inherent security. Highlighting the urgency to shift from reactive security measures, he promotes creating architectures with limited permissions, while advocating for education and public-private partnerships.
In a bold outlook, cybersecurity leader Eugene Kaspersky revealed his vision for a future where devices are inherently immune to cybercrime. At the GITEX Asia 2025, he described the evolving threat landscape fueled by AI advancements, urging a shift from mere defensive strategies to proactive system redesigns.
Kaspersky highlighted the evolving use of AI, both by cybercriminals and defenders, stressing that simply investing in more security tools is insufficient. He advocated for 'cyber immune' systems, emphasizing that architecture overhaul is vital to truly limit potential breaches and outsmart sophisticated attacks.
Despite the alarming rise of AI-powered threats, Kaspersky remains optimistic, underlining the need for strengthening education and collaboration. He argued that through collective efforts and innovative strategies, the cybersecurity landscape can advance beyond the reactive tactics of today.
