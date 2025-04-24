Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Economic Maneuver: $10 Billion Budget Plan

Taiwan's premier has proposed an additional $10 billion special budget to mitigate U.S. tariff impacts. This includes increased financial aid for businesses, job market stabilization, and electricity subsidies. The budget requires parliamentary approval, with ongoing talks with the U.S. focusing on reducing the trade surplus through increased imports of U.S. natural gas and oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:10 IST
Taiwan's Strategic Economic Maneuver: $10 Billion Budget Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's government is ramping up its economic defense against U.S. tariffs by proposing a $10 billion special budget. Premier Cho Jung-tai outlined steps to bolster the economy, involving financial aid for businesses and measures to stabilize employment.

The plan, which expands the existing T$88 billion aid to T$410 billion, aims to provide robust financial support and electricity subsidies. However, the special budget faces potential hurdles in parliament, where opposition forces have previously slashed Taiwan's main budget.

Alongside budget efforts, Taiwan has initiated discussions with the U.S. to address the tariff issue, focusing on increased imports of American natural gas and oil to balance trade relations, according to President Lai Ching-te.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025