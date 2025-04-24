Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strikes on Kyiv: A Night of Tragedy

A large-scale missile and drone attack by Russia on Kyiv resulted in nine deaths and 63 injuries, including children. The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed attacks using drones and ballistic missiles, causing fires in several residential buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:09 IST
Deadly Missile Strikes on Kyiv: A Night of Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A large-scale Russian assault involving missiles and drones struck Kyiv overnight, resulting in the tragic loss of nine lives and injuring 63 others, including six children. The extent of the attack was confirmed by Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on its Telegram channel that the attacks involved both drones and ballistic missiles. This assault has left the city reeling with shock and grief.

Fires erupted in multiple residential buildings, according to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration. These incidents have further exacerbated the urgent crisis faced by the residents of Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025