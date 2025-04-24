Deadly Missile Strikes on Kyiv: A Night of Tragedy

A large-scale Russian assault involving missiles and drones struck Kyiv overnight, resulting in the tragic loss of nine lives and injuring 63 others, including six children. The extent of the attack was confirmed by Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on its Telegram channel that the attacks involved both drones and ballistic missiles. This assault has left the city reeling with shock and grief.

Fires erupted in multiple residential buildings, according to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration. These incidents have further exacerbated the urgent crisis faced by the residents of Kyiv.

