Adani Group Partners with ISKCON to Serve Meals at Mahakumbh Mela

Adani Group collaborates with ISKCON to offer free meals to devotees during the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Chairman Gautam Adani expressed gratitude towards ISKCON, highlighting the spiritual significance of the event and announcing the distribution of meals and Geeta Saar copies for 50 lakh attendees.

Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission Guru Prasad Swami and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Image: Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI
The Adani Group, in partnership with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), is set to provide meals free of charge to devotees at the revered Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This initiative, called Mahaprasad Seva, will run throughout the event from January 13 to February 26.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, recently met with Guru Prasad Swami, the Chairman of ISKCON's Governing Body Commission, to express gratitude for ISKCON's vital support in this philanthropic endeavor. Adani emphasized the spiritual import of the Kumbh Mela, noting it as a sacred gathering for selfless service and devotion to God.

The collaboration underscores the Adani Group's longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility. ISKCON's Guru Prasad Swami hailed the initiative, lauding Gautam Adani's humility and dedication to social service. As part of this effort, 2,500 volunteers will participate in serving meals to an estimated 50 lakh devotees. Additionally, accessible transportation and resources like Geeta Saar will be provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

