Adani Group's Strategic Exit from Adani Wilmar: Focus on Core Infrastructure

The Adani Group is set to divest from its FMCG arm, Adani Wilmar, by offloading up to 20 percent of its stake in a move to narrow its focus on infrastructure investments. The decision aligns with the conglomerate's strategy to eliminate non-core business activities.

In a significant development, the group announced plans to execute this sale through the open market, having already offloaded a substantial portion of its stake to a joint venture partner. The stakes will be sold at a stipulated minimum of Rs 275 per share, with final transactions expected to conclude by March 2025.

This strategic exit is poised to fetch the Adani Group in excess of USD 2 billion, aiding its core infrastructure pursuits and fulfilling regulatory obligations set by Sebi. The transaction follows the company's legal challenges, including recent federal allegations of fraud which the group denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)