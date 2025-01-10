Tragic Collision in Dense Fog: UPSRTC Conductor and Driver Killed

A tragic accident claimed the lives of a conductor and driver of a UPSRTC bus in dense fog conditions on Friday. The vehicle collided with a truck during an overtaking attempt near Padela on the Ballia-Lucknow National Highway.

The collision resulted in the immediate death of the conductor, Saurabh Tiwari, who was overrun by the truck after falling from the bus. Police reported that the bus was traveling between Bijethua Dham and Ayodhya with minimal onboard passengers.

Injured passengers and the driver were rushed to a nearby health center. The bus driver, Irshad Khan, succumbed to his injuries later at a district hospital. Authorities have begun legal proceedings and the truck involved has been seized as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)