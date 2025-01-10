Amitabh Kant Advocates India's Role as a Global Champion in Sunrise Sectors

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, underscored the urgency for India to emerge as a global champion in sunrise sectors to meet its 2047 objective of becoming a developed country and reaching a USD 32 trillion economy.

Speaking at the 'Bharat Climate Forum 2025', Kant pointed out the decline in manufacturing in the US, Europe, and India, and its potential impact on the global economy. He noted that India needs to accelerate its advancement in solar panel production, where the nation is currently lagging by 5-7 years.

Kant also highlighted India's heavy reliance on fossil fuel vehicles, suggesting a strategic shift towards electric vehicle manufacturing to capture the global EV market. He further emphasized the necessity for a radical transformation towards cutting-edge technology to avoid being a major importer of clean tech, considering India's climatic advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)