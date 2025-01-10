Left Menu

Amitabh Kant Advocates India's Role as a Global Champion in Sunrise Sectors

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, emphasized the importance of India becoming a global leader in sunrise sectors to achieve its aim of being a developed nation with a USD 32 trillion economy by 2047. He highlighted challenges in manufacturing and stressed the need for advances in technology and clean energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:25 IST
Amitabh Kant Advocates India's Role as a Global Champion in Sunrise Sectors
India
  • Country:
  • India

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, underscored the urgency for India to emerge as a global champion in sunrise sectors to meet its 2047 objective of becoming a developed country and reaching a USD 32 trillion economy.

Speaking at the 'Bharat Climate Forum 2025', Kant pointed out the decline in manufacturing in the US, Europe, and India, and its potential impact on the global economy. He noted that India needs to accelerate its advancement in solar panel production, where the nation is currently lagging by 5-7 years.

Kant also highlighted India's heavy reliance on fossil fuel vehicles, suggesting a strategic shift towards electric vehicle manufacturing to capture the global EV market. He further emphasized the necessity for a radical transformation towards cutting-edge technology to avoid being a major importer of clean tech, considering India's climatic advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025