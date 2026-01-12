Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Drone Strike Kills Three Near Gaza

An Israeli drone strike near Gaza's Morag corridor killed three Palestinians, intensifying the fragile peace process. As the US-brokered peace plan unfolds, challenges include governance transitions, ceasefire breaches, and unresolved detainee issues. International talks continue to refine the strategy amidst ongoing tensions and casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike claimed the lives of three Palestinians who crossed the ceasefire line near central Gaza's Morag corridor, according to hospital officials. The Israeli military, when approached, did not comment on the strike, which occurs amidst impending governance changes in Gaza.

The death toll has surpassed 440 since a ceasefire was agreed in October, amid mutual accusations of violations from both Israel and Hamas. As the US-brokered peace plan progresses, Hamas plans to dissolve its existing government, transitioning power to a new committee.

International discussions are ongoing, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participating in talks to prepare for the next ceasefire stages. Meanwhile, protests in Gaza demand the release of Palestinian prisoners, highlighting ongoing humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

