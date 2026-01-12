Tensions Escalate as Israeli Drone Strike Kills Three Near Gaza

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike claimed the lives of three Palestinians who crossed the ceasefire line near central Gaza's Morag corridor, according to hospital officials. The Israeli military, when approached, did not comment on the strike, which occurs amidst impending governance changes in Gaza.

The death toll has surpassed 440 since a ceasefire was agreed in October, amid mutual accusations of violations from both Israel and Hamas. As the US-brokered peace plan progresses, Hamas plans to dissolve its existing government, transitioning power to a new committee.

International discussions are ongoing, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan participating in talks to prepare for the next ceasefire stages. Meanwhile, protests in Gaza demand the release of Palestinian prisoners, highlighting ongoing humanitarian concerns.

