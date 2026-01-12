Uttarakhand Sees Surge in Marriage Registrations Post-UCC Implementation

In a significant societal shift, the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has led to a dramatic rise in marriage registrations across Uttarakhand. Data reveals a 24-fold increase in daily registrations, reflecting the growing awareness and acceptance of the new legislative framework.

Since the UCC's implementation on January 27 last year, over 3 lakh marriages have been registered, surpassing the total registered under the Uttarakhand Compulsory Marriage Registration Act, 2010, over a 15-year period. The new code offers uniform provisions for marriage, divorce, and other related aspects, addressing practices deemed harmful to women.

The robust stance by the Uttarakhand government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, emphasizes equality and social reform. Dhami expressed optimism that this model may inspire similar legislative initiatives across other states, highlighting the public's positive reception as indicative of broader societal change.

