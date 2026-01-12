Left Menu

SG Pipers Clinch First Victory with Stellar Domene Performance

SG Pipers secured their first win over Hyderabad Toofans in the Men's Hockey India League with a score of 2-1. Tomas Domene was the star, scoring twice, and goalkeeper Tomas Santiago demonstrated remarkable performance. Amandeep Lakra scored for the Toofans, but they could not overcome the Pipers' lead.

The SG Pipers celebrated a significant triumph as they secured their first win of the Men's Hockey India League season, defeating Hyderabad Toofans 2-1 on Monday. Tomas Domene's exceptional brace was key to their success, while Tomas Santiago displayed a sterling performance in goal.

From the outset, the Pipers dominated play, capitalizing on a slew of early penalty corners. Tomas Domene's precise dragflick in the eighth minute offered them an initial edge. Despite this, Hyderabad Toofans upped their momentum with multiple offensive entries, although they mostly lacked precision in front of goal.

Even as the Toofans relentlessly tried to breach the Pipers' defense, Santiago proved a formidable presence. Amandeep Lakra managed to pull one back for the Toofans, but it was not enough to surpass the Pipers, who held firm amid aggressive onslaughts, ultimately securing their first season victory in a tightly contested match-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

