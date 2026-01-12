China-Flagged Supertankers U-Turn Amid Venezuela Crisis

In a surprising maritime maneuver, two China-flagged supertankers previously bound for Venezuela have now turned back to Asia. These vessels, originally tasked with collecting crude as payment for Venezuelan debt, appear to be pivoting due to shifts in geopolitical alliances and trade conditions.

The Xingye and Thousand Sunny, significant players in the Venezuela-China oil transport chain, lingered in the Atlantic Ocean for an extended period. Their wait was a result of the U.S. embargo against Venezuela and the political turmoil following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

This development underscores the complexities of international trade routes and the intricate dance of geopolitical influence, as these supertankers join a select fleet dedicated to maintaining the crucial Venezuela-China oil link amid escalating global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)