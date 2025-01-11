Tragic Collision: Devastating Highway Accident Claims Lives

A tragic accident in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the lives of at least 10 people, including women, and left 16 others injured.

The collision happened on the Indus Highway at Amberi Kalle Chowk in Karak district when an overspeeding trailer crashed into a passenger coach traveling in the opposite direction. Three passengers were killed instantly, while seven others succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the hospital.

Following the incident, police and rescue services quickly responded, transporting the injured to the nearest hospital, where some remain in critical condition. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his condolences to the victims' families and instructed that all necessary medical care be provided to the injured.

