Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Devastating Highway Accident Claims Lives

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a catastrophic collision between a passenger coach and a trailer resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 16 injuries. The accident occurred on the Indus Highway at Karak district's Amberi Kalle Chowk, with several passengers critically wounded. Urgent medical assistance was provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:58 IST
Tragic Collision: Devastating Highway Accident Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic accident in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the lives of at least 10 people, including women, and left 16 others injured.

The collision happened on the Indus Highway at Amberi Kalle Chowk in Karak district when an overspeeding trailer crashed into a passenger coach traveling in the opposite direction. Three passengers were killed instantly, while seven others succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the hospital.

Following the incident, police and rescue services quickly responded, transporting the injured to the nearest hospital, where some remain in critical condition. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his condolences to the victims' families and instructed that all necessary medical care be provided to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025