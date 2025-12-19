Paris Court Orders Shein to Implement Age Verification Amid Scandal

A Paris court has ordered Chinese online retailer Shein to implement strict age verification measures for adult products listed on its French website. This comes after the company faced backlash for listing childlike sex dolls for sale. A fine of 10,000 euros has been set for any breach of this directive.

The ruling, issued on Friday, is part of the French government's ongoing effort to impose tighter controls on e-commerce platforms. However, the court dismissed the option of suspending Shein's entire website, considering it a disproportionately severe measure. "We welcome this decision and are dedicated to better regulating our processes," a Shein spokesperson stated.

Despite the setback, Shein's regular platform continued to operate in France. The French consumer watchdog DGCCRF initially discovered the sale of controversial items leading to calls for platform suspension. France's actions form part of a wider crackdown on potentially harmful online marketplaces, spotlighting the balance between regulation and competition.