ED Challenges Trial Court's Ruling in National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court, filing a challenge against a trial court's decision that dismissed its charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The trial court previously ruled on December 16 that the ED's complaint was inadmissible due to the absence of a foundational FIR, rendering any related prosecution efforts unpermissible under law.

The ED accuses the Gandhis and associates of orchestrating a conspiracy to acquire properties worth billions through money laundering, citing that these involved assets linked to Associated Journals Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)