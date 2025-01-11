Union Minister Stresses Growing Potential of MSMEs and Coir Sector
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in India's economic growth during his visit to the Coir Board. He urged expanding the coir sector beyond southern India and emphasized the need for awareness and innovation in promoting MSME schemes.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday emphasized the significant role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economy, spotlighting their contribution to GDP, manufacturing, and exports. These remarks were made during his visit to the Coir Board head office.
Manjhi called for greater awareness of the coir sector and MSME schemes, urging an expansion of the sector's presence beyond southern regions to the northern and northeastern parts of the country. He also emphasized the importance of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in fostering innovation within the sector.
The minister visited a coir manufacturing unit, interacted with artisans, and assured representatives of industry support to tackle export challenges, capital needs, and quality improvement. He reiterated the government's commitment to leveraging the sector's potential for employment generation and economic growth.
