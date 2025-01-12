St. Petersburg Airport Operations Grounded by Heavy Snowfall

Operations at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport have been suspended due to severe snowfall, the airport reported on Sunday. Initially planning a short closure, airport authorities have now postponed the resumption of flights until weather conditions improve.

According to Rosaviatsia spokesperson Artyom Korenyako, flights headed for St. Petersburg are being redirected to other airports. Korenyako communicated these updates through his official Telegram account.

The last aircraft to land at Pulkovo touched down at 0740 local time, as indicated by the airport's online departure listings.

