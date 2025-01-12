Odisha Pilgrim Buses: Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela Begins

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the start of pilgrim bus services to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant spiritual gathering in Uttar Pradesh.

The new service, offering routes from cities like Puri and Berhampur, provides a 50% fare discount for women.

The buses, equipped with modern amenities, ensure a comfortable journey of 2,500 km, and bookings can be made online, via app, or at counters.

