Odisha Pilgrim Buses: Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela Begins

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched pilgrim bus services to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. Women receive a 50% fare discount, with buses operating from major cities in Odisha. The state plans for ongoing services to key pilgrimage sites beyond the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 14:45 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the start of pilgrim bus services to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant spiritual gathering in Uttar Pradesh.

The new service, offering routes from cities like Puri and Berhampur, provides a 50% fare discount for women.

The buses, equipped with modern amenities, ensure a comfortable journey of 2,500 km, and bookings can be made online, via app, or at counters.

