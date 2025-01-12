Odisha Pilgrim Buses: Journey to Maha Kumbh Mela Begins
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched pilgrim bus services to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh. Women receive a 50% fare discount, with buses operating from major cities in Odisha. The state plans for ongoing services to key pilgrimage sites beyond the festival.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the start of pilgrim bus services to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, a significant spiritual gathering in Uttar Pradesh.
The new service, offering routes from cities like Puri and Berhampur, provides a 50% fare discount for women.
The buses, equipped with modern amenities, ensure a comfortable journey of 2,500 km, and bookings can be made online, via app, or at counters.
