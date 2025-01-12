Left Menu

CII Proposes 10-Point Agenda for Business Reform Ahead of Budget

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed a 10-point agenda to enhance the ease of doing business in India. The recommendations focus on reducing compliance burdens, streamlining regulatory processes, and improving transparency. Key suggestions include using the National Single Window System for regulatory approvals and developing an online integrated land authority.

Updated: 12-01-2025 16:27 IST
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has unveiled a 10-point agenda aimed at facilitating business operations ahead of the forthcoming Budget. The proposed reforms center on reducing compliance burdens, simplifying regulatory frameworks, and enhancing transparency to maintain economic growth momentum.

Key recommendations include a mandate for all regulatory approvals to be processed through the National Single Window System, expediting dispute resolution through improved court capabilities, and encouraging states to develop an online integrated land authority. The CII also advocates for a unified document for environmental compliance.

Industry leaders suggest statutory obligations on public authorities for timely service delivery and propose expanding the National Judicial Data Grid and Authorized Economic Operator programme as part of efforts to streamline processes and resolve high tax dispute pendency issues.

