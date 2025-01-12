U.S. Inflation Data Looms as Key Risk Amid Market Volatility
Upcoming U.S. inflation data could unsettle investors, igniting concerns over soaring Treasury yields and economic policies under Donald Trump. This pivotal report will dictate market movements, especially after strong jobs data altered interest rate expectations. Investors are keen on Fed's response to potential shifts in inflation dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:35 IST
The upcoming release of U.S. inflation data is set to be a critical test for stock investors already jittery about rising Treasury yields and Donald Trump's policy strategies.
The benchmark S&P 500 started the year with a 1% dip following years of impressive gains due to concerns over revived inflation, which the Federal Reserve anticipates could grow faster than previously thought.
Investors are particularly wary of the monthly consumer price index, set for release on January 15, which could significantly influence market volatility if it exceeds expectations, amid strengthened expectations due to robust job growth data.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal appeals court upholds jury's USD 5 million award and sexual abuse finding against President-elect Donald Trump, reports AP.
Treasury Yields and Their Impact on Year-End Equity Rally
Court Upholds $5M Verdict: E. Jean Carroll vs. Donald Trump
Global Stocks Slide Amid Rising U.S. Treasury Yields
Bull Market Momentum: S&P 500's Anticipated 2025 Gains Amid Economic Shifts