Deutsche Bank Slashes S&P 500 Target Amid Economic Concerns

Deutsche Bank has revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index, slashing it by 12%. The decision comes as economic uncertainties intensify, driven largely by the ongoing U.S. trade war.

Previously holding the highest target, Deutsche Bank now adjusts its expectations, lowering the target from 7,000 to 6,150. This change reflects the institution's growing concerns over the economic climate.

In addition to the target adjustment, Deutsche Bank also reduced its earnings per share estimate for the S&P 500 index, cutting it from $282 to $240.

(With inputs from agencies.)