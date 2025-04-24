Left Menu

Deutsche Bank Slashes S&P 500 Target Amid Economic Concerns

Deutsche Bank has significantly reduced its year-end target for the S&P 500 index by 12%, adjusting from 7,000 to 6,150, due to growing economic uncertainties linked to the U.S. trade war. The bank also lowered its earnings per share estimate for the index from $282 to $240.

Deutsche Bank Slashes S&P 500 Target Amid Economic Concerns
Deutsche Bank has revised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index, slashing it by 12%. The decision comes as economic uncertainties intensify, driven largely by the ongoing U.S. trade war.

Previously holding the highest target, Deutsche Bank now adjusts its expectations, lowering the target from 7,000 to 6,150. This change reflects the institution's growing concerns over the economic climate.

In addition to the target adjustment, Deutsche Bank also reduced its earnings per share estimate for the S&P 500 index, cutting it from $282 to $240.

