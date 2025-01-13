Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Year-Round Access in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically critical Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. This infrastructure project promises to provide year-round access to the renowned tourist destination.

The Rs 2,700 crore project, initially plagued by delays, aims to promote tourism, military logistics, and economic growth in the region. The tunnel, spanning 6.5 km, is set to improve travel conditions by bypassing areas susceptible to landslides and avalanches.

Construction began in 2015 but faced setbacks due to financial strains on the original concessionaire, leading to a re-tendering and eventual completion by APCO Infratech in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)