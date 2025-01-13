Left Menu

Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Year-Round Access in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing connectivity in the region. The Rs 2,700 crore project, initially delayed, now facilitates year-round access to Sonamarg, promoting tourism while boosting economic growth and defense logistics. APCO Infratech completed the project after a re-tendering process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:06 IST
Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Year-Round Access in Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically critical Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. This infrastructure project promises to provide year-round access to the renowned tourist destination.

The Rs 2,700 crore project, initially plagued by delays, aims to promote tourism, military logistics, and economic growth in the region. The tunnel, spanning 6.5 km, is set to improve travel conditions by bypassing areas susceptible to landslides and avalanches.

Construction began in 2015 but faced setbacks due to financial strains on the original concessionaire, leading to a re-tendering and eventual completion by APCO Infratech in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025