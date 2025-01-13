Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Year-Round Access in Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing connectivity in the region. The Rs 2,700 crore project, initially delayed, now facilitates year-round access to Sonamarg, promoting tourism while boosting economic growth and defense logistics. APCO Infratech completed the project after a re-tendering process.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically critical Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday. This infrastructure project promises to provide year-round access to the renowned tourist destination.
The Rs 2,700 crore project, initially plagued by delays, aims to promote tourism, military logistics, and economic growth in the region. The tunnel, spanning 6.5 km, is set to improve travel conditions by bypassing areas susceptible to landslides and avalanches.
Construction began in 2015 but faced setbacks due to financial strains on the original concessionaire, leading to a re-tendering and eventual completion by APCO Infratech in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
J-K is crown of country, I want this crown to be beautiful and prosperous: PM Modi at inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg.
PM Modi Unveils Strategic Sonamarg Tunnel, Enhances J&K Connectivity
Z-Morh Tunnel: Opening Up Year-Round Tourism in Sonamarg
Z-Morh Tunnel: Gateway to Sonamarg's Winter Wonderland
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K's Sonamarg.