JVC Re-Enters Indian Market with Smart QLED TVs: A New Era of Innovation

Japanese electronics giant JVC is making a bold comeback in the Indian television market through a strategic brand licensing agreement with Noida-based Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). This marks JVC's third venture into the region, following previous collaborations with both Veira Group and Onida Electronics.

JVC's latest venture sees the launch of premium smart QLED televisions, which will be exclusively available on Amazon. This move aligns with SPPL's strategy to expand its robust portfolio, which already includes renowned brands such as Thomson, Kodak, and Blaupunkt. SPPL's recent tie-up with Shenzhen Skyworth Digital further showcases its ambition to dominate the TV market in India.

As a company known for its affordable smart TVs in India, SPPL is witnessing rapid growth, with a current revenue base of Rs 700 crore. The 'made in India' JVC TVs are poised to appeal to the local market, aiming to fulfill the demand for immersive home entertainment experiences, despite current challenges in market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)