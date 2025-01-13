Left Menu

JVC Re-Enters Indian Market with Smart QLED TVs: A New Era of Innovation

JVC, a Japanese consumer electronics brand, has partnered with Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd to re-enter the Indian TV market. Through an exclusive deal with Amazon, JVC is launching premium smart QLED TVs, with an intent to capture the growing demand for high-quality home entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:53 IST
JVC Re-Enters Indian Market with Smart QLED TVs: A New Era of Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese electronics giant JVC is making a bold comeback in the Indian television market through a strategic brand licensing agreement with Noida-based Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). This marks JVC's third venture into the region, following previous collaborations with both Veira Group and Onida Electronics.

JVC's latest venture sees the launch of premium smart QLED televisions, which will be exclusively available on Amazon. This move aligns with SPPL's strategy to expand its robust portfolio, which already includes renowned brands such as Thomson, Kodak, and Blaupunkt. SPPL's recent tie-up with Shenzhen Skyworth Digital further showcases its ambition to dominate the TV market in India.

As a company known for its affordable smart TVs in India, SPPL is witnessing rapid growth, with a current revenue base of Rs 700 crore. The 'made in India' JVC TVs are poised to appeal to the local market, aiming to fulfill the demand for immersive home entertainment experiences, despite current challenges in market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025